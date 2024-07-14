Five shots, then screams – before a bloodied Trump rose to shout ‘fight, fight, fight’

Donald Trump had just begun his rally in Pennsylvania at around 6.15pm on Saturday night when bystanders noticed a would-be assassin crawling onto a nearby roof.

“We noticed a guy army-crawling, bear-crawling, up the roof”, an eyewitness told the BBC. “You can clearly see him with a rifle.”

The eyewitness was holding a party just outside the rally venue. The group immediately raised the alarm with police and secret service agents on the ground, to no avail.

“Next thing you know, five shots rang out,” he said.

Open source intelligence reports suggested the shooter was less than 150 yards away, with a direct line of sight to the stage.

Donald Trump as gunshots are fired at his campaign rally - DOUG MILLS/ The New York Times

Inside the rally, Trump, mere minutes into his speech, was looking off to the right as a loud bang echoed through the Butler Farm Show fairground.

He cut off abruptly and raised a hand to his right ear as two more shots rang out. He quickly pulled his hand back, saw it was covered in blood, and ducked behind the lectern.

As the former president went down, the crowd began screaming.

Secret Service agents rushed to the former president's aid... - REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Get down, get down”, came the call. Some remained upright, craning their necks to see how severely Trump had been injured.

Secret service agents rushed onto the stage and surrounded the former president, acting as human shields even as the gunshots continued to ring out.

...and covered him from the ongoing fire - Evan Vucci

Chaos ensued. “What are we doing, what are we doing” a voice could be heard frantically asking as yet another gunshot rang out.

Within seconds, heavily armed officers in dark tactical gear had ascended the rally stage.

“Hawkeye’s here,” one shouted, referencing the codename for the elite counter assault team assigned to the former president.

Less than 60 seconds since the first shot had been heard one of the Hawkeye team declared: “Shooter’s down, we’re good to move.”

“Let’s move, let’s move,” his colleagues agreed.

Trump reappeared in view of the cameras trained on the stage, hoisted to his feet by his secret service team, now acting as a Praetorian Guard.

The Republican’s trademark red “MAGA” cap, knocked off his head, was clutched in his hands.

“Hold up, your head is bloody,” an agent could be heard through the microphone the former president had been speaking from mere minutes before.

“Let me get my shoes,” Trump told them as they hoisted him up.

The agents, Trump in the centre, moved towards the edge of the stage. “Wait, wait,” came Trump’s command.

Trump pumped a fist in the air after the attack - Evan Vucci

He leaned out, struggling against their grip, and pumped his fist in the air.

Blood was trickling down his ear, but the former president’s face was set. “Fight, fight, fight,” he told his supporters. It may have been the moment he clinched the 2024 election.

Roars of “USA, USA, USA” broke out from the crowd in response.

The phalanx of agents had finally succeeded in escorting Trump off stage, and into a waiting bulletproof car.

They looked as if they had just finished a training exercise as they calmly readjusted their sunglasses and stood facing the crowd.

...as he remains defiant - Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Secret service agents bundle Donald Trump into his bulletproof car - Evan Vucci/AP

Trump later revealed a bullet had “pierced the upper part of my right ear”:

He said he was doing “fine” and expressed condolences for the person who was killed during the shooting.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he said.

Trump covered in blood

The scene back at the fairground in Butler, a city of around 13,000 in western Pennsylvania told its own tale.

Trump’s event in the battleground state was due to be his final campaign event before he is formally crowned the Republican presidential nominee at the GOP convention in Milwaukee this week.

Photographs show blood splatters on the bleacher seats where Trump supporters sat for the rally.

An emergency department doctor who ran to the aid of one injured person told CBS: “He had a headshot. There was lots of blood.”

“I did CPR, I did chest compressions,” he said, his white USA t-shirt stained with blood.

Rally goers and police rushed to help people who were injured in the shooting - Rebecca Droke

Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesman for the Secret Service, said one spectator had been killed, and as of Saturday night two others were deemed critically injured. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, had been “neutralised”, said Mr Guglielmi.

Outside the rally’s perimeter, the eyewitness speaking to the BBC said he watched secret service agents shoot the gunman in the head.

“They crawled up on the roof. They had their guns pointed at him, made sure he was dead. He was dead. That was it, it was over”.