Down Syndrome Didn’t Stop Me Becoming A Cheerleader | BORN DIFFERENT

SHY AnnCatherine Heigl, who has Down syndrome, shocked her family when she came home one day saying she wanted to become a cheerleader. Known as ‘AC’, she had already exceeded expectations playing tennis at her high school, but always said she hated being in front of crowds. Now 20, AC, from Indianapolis, USA, has made a huge leap in overcoming any nerves about big audiences. Her family believes she has become the first ever collegiate cheerleader with an intellectual disability.