Downed Power Line Burns on Roadside During Snow Storm

A power line was seen burning dangerously close to the road during a snow storm, in video shared by a local fire service in Maine on April 4.

New Gloucester Fire Rescue warned “trees and wires are down all over town,” with at least four roads closed.

“We are out in full force along with public works trying to mitigate the hazards as quick as we possibly can,” they said.

Storyful contacted New Gloucester Fire Rescue, who confirmed this footage shows a downed power line.

WMTW reported hundreds of thousands of people were without power on April 5 after the spring storm. Credit: New Gloucester Fire Rescue via Storyful