Downing Street cat Larry unfazed by UK election earthquake

STORY: :: Larry the Downing Street cat looks unfazed by the UK's political earthquake

:: July 5, 2024

:: London, England

The center-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament.

Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffered the worst performance in the party's long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

Sunak was due to meet King Charles to formally resign as prime minister on Friday and stand down as leader of the defeated Conservative Party.