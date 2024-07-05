Downing Street cat Larry unfazed by UK election earthquake
STORY: :: Larry the Downing Street cat looks unfazed by the UK's political earthquake
:: July 5, 2024
:: London, England
The center-left Labour won a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament.
Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffered the worst performance in the party's long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.
Sunak was due to meet King Charles to formally resign as prime minister on Friday and stand down as leader of the defeated Conservative Party.