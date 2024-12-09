Downing Street refuses to reveal if Starmer discussed Telegraph sale in UAE

Sir Keir Starmer meets with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, at Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Downing Street has refused to say whether Sir Keir Starmer discussed the sale of The Telegraph on his recent trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister visited the Middle Eastern country on Monday and held talks with its president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Number 10 said the discussions focused on Syria and boosting trade between the two countries.

Asked specifically about the sale of The Telegraph, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The Government will not be involved in the sales process so I haven’t got anything further.”

The wealthy petrostate was angered this year when Rishi Sunak’s government passed a law blocking its attempted takeover of The Telegraph via RedBird IMI, a private equity firm bankrolled by Abu Dhabi royalty.

Sir Keir has stood by the ban but secondary legislation to set out limited exceptions has been delayed since a consultation ended just after the general election.

It had been proposed that sovereign wealth funds be permitted to hold stakes of no more than 5 per cent in UK newspapers to allow them to trade in stock market tracker funds, for instance.

There has been speculation in Whitehall that the Treasury has been demanding a higher threshold to placate the UAE as Sir Keir seeks billions of Middle Eastern investment in major projects.

It is claimed such a move could allow RedBird IMI, which has been attempting to sell The Telegraph on, to remain involved.

Sir Keir also visited Saudi Arabia during his two-day trip to the region, which was designed to help boost trading ties. On Monday night, he met Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh.

Sir Keir meets with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The leaders began by discussing the shared challenges and opportunities between the two countries, including on defence and security, growth, and research and development.

“The Prime Minister updated on his Plan for Change, which he announced last week, including his ambition to drive growth across the country.

“Saudi Arabia was already playing a central role in supporting growth and job creation in the UK, especially through the green energy sector.”

Sir Keir has pivoted to seeking international investment following warnings that tax rises on businesses in October’s budget will harm domestic growth.

The Prime Minister hopes to swiftly wrap up a trade deal with six Gulf countries that could be worth an extra £8.6 billion to the economy a year.

A Downing Street spokesman said during his talks in the UAE that Sir Keir emphasised the long-standing and wide-ranging partnership between the two countries.

“The Prime Minister and His Highness [Sheikh Mohamed] shared their perspectives on the evolving situation in Syria,” she said.

“The Prime Minister welcomed His Highness’s reflections on how to achieve stability in the wider region against the broader geopolitical backdrop.

“Turning to the bilateral relationship, they agreed on the untapped potential in areas such as artificial intelligence, and a joint desire to build on existing cooperation in defence and security.

“They also discussed a shared ambition for greater investment and trade, building on the close personal ties between the British and Emirati people.”

RedBird IMI and its advisers, who include George Osborne, the former chancellor, ran an auction in an attempt to find a new owner for the newspaper.

In October, the UAE-backed fund entered exclusive talks with Dovid Efune, the little-known publisher of The New York Sun, who comfortably outbid rivals and offered enough for RedBird IMI to recover its costs of more than £500million.

It subsequently emerged that he did not have financing in place, and in November, the six-week exclusivity period was extended to give him more time to put a deal together.

His challenges have stoked speculation that RedBird IMI may seek to remain involved.