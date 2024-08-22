Downtown Columbia is transforming. Here are 5 projects helping pave the way forward

Columbia has been criticized by some for being slow to change compared to the recent major growth in Greenville and Charleston. But now, Columbia is having a moment. The energy for the city is palpable, and several long-wished-for projects are happening all at once.

New hotels and apartments are opening every year, major public spaces are being renovated and road work downtown hopes to make it easier and more attractive, to travel through the city’s center.

Here are five projects expected to transform Columbia.

1. Williams Street

For years, Columbia leaders have longed for better access to the three rivers that run along the city’s western boundary. A project to build almost a mile of new roadway and sidewalks between Huger Street and the Congaree River promises to be the change.

The new network of roads will finally allow for access closer to the river. The first stage will connect Williams Street, which ends at Blossom Street from the south and Senate Street from the north.

A $20,600 million construction project is kicking off in Columbia to construct a new road closer to the Congaree River, connecting Williams Street between Senate and Blossom streets.

The $20.6 million project aims to carve out access to the Congaree riverfront for businesses and pedestrians. After the road project is finished there are hopes to build a riverfront park as well.

The work is expected to take two to three years.

Columbia has a $21M vision for riverfront construction. What is included in the plan?

Will Columbia ever have a real riverfront? The dream inches closer to reality

2. Finlay Park

A $24 million overhaul is underway at Finlay Park between Taylor and Laurel Streets. The park is closed while under construction, which began in February. But even before that, it was far from being the city’s “crown jewel” as it was once described. The park’s signature fountain has been dry since 2015.

The remodel of the park includes plans for an improved event stage, playground, climbing wall and splash pad. Restoring the park’s iconic 27-foot spiral fountain, the addition of “strolling gardens,” and the creation of a path that goes under a waterfall are also part of the park’s new design plans. It is expected to reopen by fall 2025.

A rendering of what Columbia’s Finlay Park could look like after being remodeled.

Construction finally begins on long-awaited remodel of Columbia’s dilapidated Finlay Park

3. New housing on Huger Street

Two new housing projects are planned for major sites on Huger Street downtown. Ohio-based Silver Hills Development is moving quickly on a 250-unit apartment complex geared away from college students. It’s at the intersection of Gervais and Washington Streets.

Another big housing project could also be built next door. The former SCANA bus garage site at 1409 Huger St. has been vacant since 2008. Ideas for the land’s reuse haven’t gotten far, such as in 2016 when developers wanted to build apartments and a grocery store there. But now Richland County has approved a 15-year, 50% tax break for the construction of a $100 million multifamily project complete with a parking garage.

Huger Street is in the midst of a growth spurt. In addition to new housing are new hotels and road projects, setting the stage for even more investments.

Huger Street’s moment has arrived. Why this Columbia spot is prime for a development boom — finally

5. Assembly Street

For years, residents have asked for relief from the daunting task of crossing the six lanes of Assembly Street that separate the Vista and Main Street and divide downtown.

Fixing the problem will require an estimated $16 million, which currently is not budgeted by the city, county or state. But there are plans for a smaller, $3 million project to improve at least one portion of the road.

The Columbia City Council has already paid more than $600,000 for preliminary work on a project between Lady and Pendleton Streets that would improve sidewalks and medians, create pedestrian “bump-outs” and add more efficient signal lights. The intersections at Lady, Gervais and Senate Streets each would be improved for pedestrians as part of the project.

A person crosses Assembly Street in downtown Columbia.

A ‘dangerous’ Assembly Street divides downtown Columbia. How much will it take to fix it?

5. South Main Street

The stretch of Main Street south of the South Carolina State House is a concrete headache with little shade and shabby sidewalks. But a more than $20 million project to go from five lanes to two, install green space, widen sidewalks and add bike lanes could change the atmosphere of the street. South Main Street may get overlooked as it is broken up from the central portion of Main Street by the State House, but it’s home to a slate of businesses frequented by college students and state employees.

The project has been on the University of South Carolina’s wish list for years. The University asked the Department of Transportation to consider a project to make the street better for pedestrians and prettier for businesses in 2017.

The work to give that stretch of road a facelift is underway. The Department of Transportation has said it should be finished by summer 2025.

Work to improve fraught stretch of Columbia’s Main Street finally begins. Here’s how it will transform