Downtown Detroit businesses see economic boost during NFL Draft

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent February overhauling their offensive coaching staff, March doing the same to the quarterback room and the last week of April giving the offensive line a massive injection of youth. The huddle and the sideline will look significantly different this fall when the Steelers take the field in Week 1. How longtime coach Mike Tomlin wants his team to move the ball, however, will not. The proof came over three sometimes-tense days of the NFL draft, when ge