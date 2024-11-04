Downtown Orlando businesses see slow weekend following deadly Halloween shooting
Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested a female student who staged a solo protest by stripping to her underwear in public. Reports indicate the action aimed to highlight the oppressive enforcement of Iran's dress code, which mandates women wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothing in public. Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.The woman, who has not been
Barbara Mackle's 1968 kidnapping led an FBI search party to frantically dig to find her in a wooded area north of Atlanta
The parents are now facing attempted murder charges as well as assault and kidnapping charges.
Orlando Harris’ family pleaded with Missouri police to confiscate the 19-year-old’s bullet-proof vest, ammunition and AR-15-style rifle. They knew his mental health was fragile after more than one suicide attempt. But the best officers could do in a state with some of the most expansive gun rights is suggest Harris keep the weapon in a storage unit.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest celebrated Halloween by dressing up with his family as characters from the 'Ghostbusters' movie franchise.
Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison Saturday, ending a case that has been strange even by Florida standards.
Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice by Robert Berchtold, a man she considered a “second father”
OTTAWA — India's high commission in Canada is condemning violence that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in the Toronto suburb of Brampton.
Greg and Lynn McDonald kept quiet about their son’s sexuality for years as they struggled to reconcile their faith with their love for their child. Now, after a long and emotional journey, they are speaking out
Two people now face multiple charges in a stolen vehicle investigation, after a truck drove into a police horse, three police cruisers and a downtown Toronto storefront Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.A woman, 30, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Toronto police said in a Saturday news release.Police say a man, 33, faces the same charges, along with two counts of mischief/damage to property over $5,000, four counts of as
Gateway Church, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, launched an internal investigation after a pastor was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl
Reviewing PEOPLE's own archives and court documents, PEOPLE retells the story of Missy Avila's 1985 murder, which hit even closer to home than anyone realized
Three and a half years after her daughter's death, a Vancouver Island mother says she has received the validation she has long waited for. The B.C. Coroners Service has reclassified the 2021 death of 18-year-old Samantha Sims-Somerville from an accidental overdose to a homicide — an outcome her mother, Tracy Sims, says she knew to be the truth from the start.On April 9, 2021, Sims-Somerville attended a small gathering in a Victoria residence after being brought there by an acquaintance, accordin
In a post shared on Reddit, the teen writes that his mom made the announcement just as everyone was offering their gifts
Todd Pinion was reported missing on Wednesday.
Educators paid to have someone else take the state certification exam and now are scattered in classrooms across Texas, prosecutors say.
North Yorkshire Police said the pet attacked her in the family home in Malton on Friday afternoon.
More than 1,000 Calgarians showed up at city hall Saturday to protest against the United Conservative government.The "Stop the UCP" rally, organized by Trans Action Alberta and Queer Citizens United, ran from about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured speakers including NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi.The Alberta government introduced bills earlier this week to prohibit minors from receiving certain types of gender-affirming care, require parents be notified when a child wants to use a different name or prono
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison Saturday, ending a case that has been strange even by Florida standards.