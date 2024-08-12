Downtown Raleigh businesses call for public input on Red Hat Amphitheater plans

Several organizations and downtown businesses are pushing the public to “join the conversation” and weigh in on a proposed plan to relocate Red Hat Amphitheater, a project that would permanently close a block of South Street to traffic.

Last week, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin posted on X that the future of downtown Raleigh was dependent on the amphitheater, saying “If we lose Red Hat, we lose the future of downtown”. The amphitheater proposal could see a vote as soon as September at the City Council. Should the vote fail, there’s a chance the city might lose the live music venue.

“There’s not a lot of things that pull people downtown. Red Hat’s one of those things that does,” said Carey Kidd, co-owner of Element Gastropub.

Carey and his wife, Lelia, opened Element Gastropub at City Plaza near the start of COVID — in part, a show of confidence in Raleigh’s downtown potential. They said the sluggish return of 9-to-5 foot traffic has made that mindset difficult, and they’ve become two of the loudest voices in support of the amphitheater’s proposed relocation.

“I think people don’t realize it’s not just bars and restaurants that are impacted. Once we go, a lot of others will trickle down. And it could really turn into a ghost town potentially,” Lelia said.

The couple said the venue’s not just a driver of downtown foot traffic — it has a major impact on businesses’ bottom line.

“It was very easy to find the dates when there were concerts, cause our numbers were 100 to 200 percent more than the year before. So it’s a huge intake for us, it’s a huge spike in traffic,” Carey said.

Caylee Hammack brings her fire to Red Hat Amphitheater, Saturday night, June 8, 2024.

Pam Blondin, owner of Deco Raleigh on Salisbury Street, said concert nights have a major impact on her store, too.

“There were 51, I believe, sold-out shows last year. Those nights where there are shows, we get twice the sales that we would on a normal — for that couple of hours before or after the shows,” she said.

Critics of the proposed closure of South Street to accommodate the relocated venue said it would create traffic disruptions and disproportionately impact residents on the southwest side of downtown near Heritage Park.

Businesses are now saying too much is at stake to turn back.

“That’s the type of downtown we’ve been working a long, long time to create. That walkability, that livability. And it’s heartbreaking to feel like this may be going away,” Carey said.