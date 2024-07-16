A dozen people charged in 'abduction, torture,' cases, Windsor police say

Twelve people have been charged in relation to multiple instances of abduction and torture, Windsor police announced Tuesday — and they say investigators believe there could be more victims out there.

Police said they launched an investigation in June after receiving evidence three people had been allegedly held against their will and tortured in two separate incidents.

In one incident, police allege a man was held in a Glengarry Avenue apartment building on May 26.

"Investigators obtained video evidence that showed seven suspects securing the victim to a chair and assaulting him with their fists and numerous weapons, including a taser and an industrial torch," police said in a media release.

Three days later, police said a man and a woman were forced into a vehicle with two men from Wyandotte Street East and driven to a second location, where there were five more people.

There, police allege two people were tied up and assaulted with "fists and several weapons, including a firearm and power tool."

"In both incidents, the victims were subjected to significant physical injury and emotional trauma before being released by the suspects after several hours," police said.

Police have now charged a total of 12 people, including three who were already in custody on other charges.

They all range in age from 21 to 48 and have been charged with varying combinations of forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats and robbery, among other charges.

Two individuals face the most charges: A 28-year-old is facing 11 charges that include attempted murder and administering a noxious substance. A 33-year-old man is facing 15 charges, including three counts of forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.