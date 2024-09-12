Dozens of burn bans issued around region as brush fires take a toll on firefighters
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
All six named storms that formed this hurricane season have made landfall somewhere, including Francine, which crashed into Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday evening.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
Fewer fall storms are expected through October for most of Canada, but pattern changes will likely be accompanied by high-impact storms as the season progresses.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
A La Nina cooling weather phenomenon is likely to kick in at the end of the year, say weather experts, but will do little to dent soaring global and ocean temperatures. La Nina and El Nino are natural changes to temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, and are the biggest fluctuations in the Earth's climate system, with far-reaching impacts on people and extreme weather. The United Nations's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday there is now a 60% chance the current neutral conditions will give way to La Nina between October and February next year.
While some of us may not enjoy the colder temperatures, at least there will be a good thing that comes from them: No more wasps
Just as Los Angeles was waking up Thursday, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the region.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake originated just four miles north of Malibu at 7:28 a.m. but could be felt all over the LA area.After the earthquake shook Tinseltown, celebrities took to their social media to react.
Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to keep strengthening – possibly to a Category 2 storm – ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday.
CALGARY — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says a severe hail storm that battered Calgary last month is the second-costliest event in Canadian history.
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
AccuWeather's Ali Reid reported live from New Orleans on the evening of Sept. 10 as the city and the state braced for Hurricane Francine's projected landfall.
BANGKOK (Reuters) -At least two people were killed and hundreds stranded in Thailand after heavy rains swept through two northern provinces, swelling rivers, inundating settlements and triggering mudslides, authorities said on Wednesday. The adverse weather, which comes in the wake of Typhoon Yagi - the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has impacted about 9,000 households in Thailand, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said. Thailand's Chiang Mai province experienced flash floods and mudslides, with two deaths recorded, according to its governor.
A marine enthusiast captured spectacular footage of a humpback whale lunge feeding off Southampton, New York, before it joined some dolphin swimming nearby.Joanna Steidle said she captured the footage on Monday morning, September 9, after spotting “two adult dolphins with a calf in between them riding the nose of a whale.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful
TORONTO — Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.