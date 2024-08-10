Dozens of businesses setting up shop in Folsom
In the last 60 days, there were only three business closures in Folsom, however, in July, the city recorded 75 new business licenses in various industries.
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than $50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced “terror and mental anguish” before the disaster and accusing the sub’s operator of gross negligence.
In an effort to implement stricter store policies, Costco Wholesale announced it will be placing membership scanners at the entrance door to each of its locations.
OTTAWA — A future Conservative government would slap massive import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and a host of other products in a bid to protect Canadian jobs, Leader Pierre Poilievre said Friday.
An Ontario Superior Court heard arguments on Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
GUELPH, Ont. — Manufacturer Linamar Corp. says its earnings and revenue rose during the last quarter that longtime CEO Linda Hasenfratz will serve in the top role.
(Bloomberg) -- As advanced semiconductor companies in the US and allied countries pull back from China, a less glamorous sector of the chip market is turning even more to the world’s second-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergHow a Tiny Midwestern Town Became a Mecca for Modern ArchitectureAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNYC Subway Riders See ‘Exceptionally High’ Air PollutionIn DNC, Chicago’s Embattled Transit System Faces a High-Profile TestWhen Climate Funds P
BANGKOK (AP) — Auto sales in China faltered in July, falling 5% from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Friday, although exports jumped about 20% as makers of electric vehicles expanded into global markets.
PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., one of the world’s biggest makers of advanced computer chips, announced plans in May 2020 to build a facility on the outskirts of Phoenix. Four years later, the company has yet to start selling semiconductors made in Arizona. The Taiwanese company’s presence in the state was viewed as an all-around win: It would boost advanced chipmaking in the United States and help diversify TSMC’s manufacturing away from Taiwan, an island democracy that is the
United States-based personal computer giant HP said it remains committed to its operations in China after denying a report that it was shifting more production outside the world's second-largest economy, which sparked fresh scrutiny of the mainland's manufacturing supply chain. HP - the world's second-largest PC vendor behind Lenovo Group, according to research firm IDC - told Chinese tabloid The Global Times that Nikkei Asia's report on Wednesday about the company's "most aggressive shift of pr
Tesla is no longer the only big fish in China. Now the U.S. company must compete with a slew of heavily subsidized local rivals.
The European Commission is confident its investigation into, and measures against, state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles are compatible with World Trade Organization rules and its probe will continue, the EU executive arm said on Friday. The European Union imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on imports of electric vehicles (EV) made in China in July, keen to protect its domestic EV production, after an EU investigation found the cars were subsidised by China.
NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is recalling more than 1.12 million electric ranges used for stovetops after reports of 250 fires and dozens of injuries.
Thailand has approved incentives for joint ventures (JV) between Thai and foreign companies to manufacture automotive parts for vehicles using all types of propulsion systems, its Board of Investment said on Thursday. Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers.
Paramount's disclosure comes on the heels of struggling rival Warner Bros. Discovery saying its own cable business is worth $9 billion less than it was two years ago.
Boeing’s Starliner has a problem and now NASA might turn to SpaceX, Warner Bros. Discovery resets the value of its television segment, and more news to start your day.
NEW YORK (AP) — Current and former Cash App users could be eligible for a hefty piece of a proposed class-action settlement from the popular online payment service.
JPMorgan Chase on Friday asked a U.S. judge in Manhattan to dismiss its lawsuit against Russia's VTB Bank over a $439.5 million account frozen after Russia invaded Ukraine, saying VTB "coerced" it into requesting the dismissal. The largest U.S. bank had sued VTB in April, after the Russian state-owned bank sued in Russia to recover money that had been frozen. JP Morgan said U.S. sanctions blocked it from releasing the funds, and VTB had agreed to resolve disputes in Manhattan, not Russia.
The Chinese government said Friday it has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization over European Union tariffs on electric vehicles made in China. The Commerce Ministry said that China had resorted to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism “to safeguard the development rights and interests of the electric vehicle industry and cooperation on the global green transformation.” The EU has imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs made in China, saying they unfairly benefit from government subsidies.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it will steer clear of a price war in the industry, and forecast current quarter sequential revenue growth of up to 15%. "SMIC will not take the initiative to cut prices," Zhao added in an earnings conference call on Friday. Zhao said the industry was experiencing some favourable trends which will continue into the second half of the year.
