Dozens of businesses setting up shop in Folsom

PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., one of the world’s biggest makers of advanced computer chips, announced plans in May 2020 to build a facility on the outskirts of Phoenix. Four years later, the company has yet to start selling semiconductors made in Arizona. The Taiwanese company’s presence in the state was viewed as an all-around win: It would boost advanced chipmaking in the United States and help diversify TSMC’s manufacturing away from Taiwan, an island democracy that is the