Dozens displaced after fire tears through central Phoenix apartment complex

The Daily Beast

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he is being investigated for chainsawing off and collecting the head of a whale carcass in the early aughts. During a campaign event on Saturday for Donald Trump, the former independent presidential candidate said he “received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute” shortly after endorsing Trump informing him of the probe.“This is all about the weaponization of our government against political opponents,” he added, telling the crowd that he had responded