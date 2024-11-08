Dozens of Ducks Transported to Shelter in Camarillo as Mountain Fire Rages

The Ventura County Animal Services said 80 ducks were brought to their shelter in Camarillo, California, on Thursday, November 7, to keep them safe from the Mountain fire threatening the area.

This footage, released by Ventura County Animal Services on Friday, shows a bevy of quacking ducks being ushered into a fenced-in space.

As of Friday, the fire had burned 20,765 acres, destroyed dozens of homes, and was 7 percent contained, according to the latest information published by Cal Fire. Credit: Ventura County Animal Services via Storyful

