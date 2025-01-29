Dozens killed in crowd crushes at Kumbh Mela in India

Thirty people have been killed and scores injured in crowd crushes at the Kumbh Mela festival, Indian police have announced, as vast numbers of people went to bathe at one of the holiest sites of the Hindu gathering.

Tens of millions of people flocked to the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to immerse themselves at the sacred confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers on one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu festival.

A senior police officer, Vaibhav Krishna, told a news conference that 30 people had died and at least double that number were wounded.

The death toll could be higher. Earlier, a Reuters witness counted 39 bodies inside a hospital morgue.

According to accounts by devotees, one of the worst crushes occurred after large numbers of people went down to the river to bathe while others were sleeping on the floor around the congested riverbank. As the crowd surged in different directions, people began to push their way out, pushing over barriers and trampling each other.

Another crowd crush was reported to have taken place around one of the entrances to the festival.

A number of bodies were seen lying on the floor around the banks of the river.

More than 400 million people – the biggest crowd in the event’s history – are expected to attend this year’s Kumbh Mela festivities, held over 45 days in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh.

The Kumbh Mela has been heavily promoted by the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, whose face was visible on posters across the event, and he had earlier praised the “extraordinary” and “unforgettable” crowds that were attending.

On Tuesday, as numbers attending the festival for the auspicious bathing day swelled far beyond the authorities’ expectations, announcements broadcast over loudspeakers urged new arrivals to get in the water quickly, dip twice and then leave the site immediately, calling it a sin to do a third dip.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, did not acknowledge any fatalities at the festival. “Between 1am and 2am in the night, some devotees tried to cross over the barricades which were set up for the designated area for the akharas [monastic sects of warrior sadhus, or holy men] to take a bath. That caused some injuries to devotees who were immediately referred to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Modi called the incident “extremely sad”.

Shoes and clothes could be seen strewn on the ground by the riverbank, and there were scenes of desperation at nearby makeshift tent hospitals where the dead and injured were initially brought. The bodies of the dead were later taken to a hospital in Prayagraj.

One paramilitary officer at the scene said: “There were multiple stampedes. There were at least 200 injured and I’d say around 50 dead. I saw them with my own eyes.”

A doctor in Prayagraj told Agence France-Press that at least 15 people were so far known to have been killed. Other local officials said the death toll was higher.

In response to the incident, the akharas, who are the centrepiece of the Kumbh festivities, postponed their holy dip in the water, which had been due to begin at about 4am on Wednesday.

Narayan Singh Lodhi, 50, from Madhya Pradesh, said his sister-in-law Hukam Bhai Lodhi died in the crush after she became separated from her family as they went down to bathe. She had three children, including a daughter who was with her at the festival.

Lodhi said: “I saw people falling to the ground and shouting, and people started treading on each other. I tried to rescue as many people as possible but I could only get hold of my wife and another woman. I dragged them out. I saw around 20 bodies who were clearly dead on the floor who had been crushed and others were lying there injured crying out for help.”

There were similarly frantic scenes at the missing persons booths, where those caught in the crush tried to find missing relatives. Saroj Bhagri, 60, from Madhya Pradesh, was looking for her eight-year-old grandson, Chahat Bhagri.

“We arrived yesterday night and went for a bathe in the river late in the night. We were sitting near the river afterwards having some food,” Bhagri said. “Suddenly people started pushing and falling over us and trampling us. I got up and I was holding his hands but then I was pushed and it got wrenched from me when there was a huge crush.

“When I got up I couldn’t see him and people were running and screaming. When I got up he was gone. There were people lying on the floor. He is only a little boy.”

Manoj Kumar Paswan 45, from Uttar Pradesh, said his 65-year-old aunt, Chanara Prajapat, was missing, after they had gone down to the river in the early hours to bathe.

“There was a commotion and people started falling on each other. There was a sudden push that was so forceful that I lost the hand of my aunt. I somehow managed to grab my mother and we dragged ourselves out,” he said.

“I went back to look for my aunt but I couldn’t see her anywhere. It was a very painful and scary experience, people around were crying and wailing. There were over a dozen people lying on the floor including children and people were just trampling over them.”

The Kumbh Mela pilgrimage takes place every 12 years and is widely seen as the “festival of festivals” in the Hindu religious calendar in India, attended by a vibrant mix of sadhus, ascetics, pilgrims and tourists.

This year’s celebration is particularly significant as the Maha or grand Kumbh Mela takes place only every 144 years, marking the 12th Kumbh Mela and a special celestial alignment of the sun, moon, Jupiter and Saturn.