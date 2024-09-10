Dozens of flights delayed at Miami International Airport due to lightning warnings

Dozens of flights out of Miami International Airport were delayed Tuesday because of repeated lightning warnings, officials say.

The first warning was between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. and halted 77 flights, according to airport spokesman Greg Chin.

The next warning came at 6:30 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., Chin said it was still in effect.

During lightning warnings, flight crews on the tarmac and runways must get inside for safety concerns, Chin explained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.