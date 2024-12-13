Dozens of groups turn out for Share Your Christmas 2024 food and fund drive in Central Florida

CBC

For Roxy, a four-year-old Labrador retriever, it's been a rough 24 hours.The much-beloved chocolate lab went missing during an alleged carjacking in Etobicoke Wednesday morning, when a man allegedly made off with an SUV while she was still inside. Toronto police say the dog and the suspect were found at a Brampton home on Thursday, thanks to a tip from the public.Speaking to CBC Toronto after her rescue Thursday, her owner, Josh Miller, said Roxy will be given plenty of treats following her orde