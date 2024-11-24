Dozens of Homes Engulfed as Fire Burns in Manila

A 5-alarm fire in Isla Puting Bato, in Manila’s Tondo district, engulfed multiple homes on Sunday, November 24.

The fire broke out in Manila’s Isla Puting Bato, shortly after 8am on Sunday, and was upgraded to a 5-alarm fire within minutes, according to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection were still working on containing the fire as of 1 pm, according to the Manila Fire District.

The Manila Public Information Office encouraged locals to seek alternate routes due to traffic build-up in the area.

Footage from the Manila DRRM Office shows the flames. Credit: Manila DRRM Office via Storyful