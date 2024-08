Dozens of Homes Engulfed in Flames in Asuncion

A fire in the Paraguayan capital burned at least 37 homes on Sunday, August 25, according to local media, citing officials.

According to city officials, the fire broke out in the Chacarita Refuge, in Asuncion’s Ricardo Brugada area.

Footage filmed by X user @gersyaline in Costarena Norte, just north of Ricardo Brugada, shows plumes of smoke and flames rising in the distance.

The Ministry of Health said five ambulances