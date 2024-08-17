Dozens injured as ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany

Smoke and flames billow from the carriages - Avalon

Around 30 people have been injured after a ferris wheel at a music festival in Germany caught fire.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the ride at Highfield Festival at Stormthaler Lake, near Leipzig, on Saturday evening.

Two gondolas on the ferris wheel were ablaze at around 9pm, according to the festival.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Around 30 people were injured, including four police officers - Avalon

“Those affected are receiving treatment and are doing well considering the circumstances,” a statement from the festival said.

It added: “We are in close coordination with the fire brigade, the police and the rescue and medical services.”

Four police officers were among those injured, according to media reports.

The two gondolas were burned out but a fire brigade spokesperson said the situation had been brought under control.