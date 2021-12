CBC

Fresh off of a decisive win for the United Conservative Party nomination in an upcoming byelection, former leadership contender Brian Jean is wasting no time lining up his crosshairs on the man who beat him for the top job. He says Premier Jason Kenney must go. "Let's be clear. Mr. Kenney knows in his heart what is the right thing to do for the party, for the members and for Albertans. He knows it because everybody else in Alberta knows it," Jean told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday. "He needs