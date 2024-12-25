Dozens killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan, Taliban says

STORY: Bombardment by Pakistani military aircraft in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 46 people, most of whom were women and children, the Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday.

It vowed to retaliate.

A Pakistani official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Pakistan carried out airstrikes against a camp of the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, on Tuesday.

This resident, who didn't give his name, said those killed in the strikes in Paktika province were not from the Taliban.

"They were women, children, and common people," he says.

Afghanistan's foreign office said it had summoned Pakistan's head of mission in Kabul and warned of consequences.

The neighbors have a strained relationship, with Pakistan saying that several TTP attacks that have occurred in its country have been launched from Afghan soil - a charge the Afghan Taliban denies.