Dozens killed as powerful earthquake rocks Tibet

Rescue workers are searching for survivors in Xigaze - Xinhua

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet’s holiest cities, killing at least 32 people and shaking buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

The quake hit on Tuesday morning, with its epicentre located in Tingri, a rural county known as the northern gateway to the Everest region, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The impact of the quake was felt across the region of 800,000 people, which is administered by Shigatse, the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism.

Villages in Tingri reported strong shaking during the quake, which was followed by numerous aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 4.4.

Crumbled shop fronts could be seen in a video on social media showing the aftermath from the nearby town of Lhatse, Reuters reported.

The quake has destroyed homes in Tibet - Xinhua

The US Geological Survey recorded the magnitude as 7.1, while China said it was 6.8.

A magnitude 6.8 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

Local government officials were liaising with nearby towns to gauge the impact of the quake and check for casualties, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

At least 38 people had been injured, Xinhua reported, citing the regional disaster relief headquarters.

Tremors were also felt in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu some 250 miles away, where residents ran from their houses.

“We felt a very strong earthquake. So far we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss,” said Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal, at the foot of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

“We have mobilised police and other security forces as well as locals to collect information about the damage,” he added.

People in Kathmandu ran from their homes as buildings shook on Tuesday morning - Sunil Sharma

The quake also jolted Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and in the northern Indian state of Bihar which borders Nepal.

So far, no reports of any damage or loss to property have been received, officials in India said.

Southwestern parts of China, Nepal and Northern India are frequently hit by earthquakes caused by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

A huge quake in China’s Sichuan province in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people, while a magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kathmandu in 2015, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in Nepal’s worst ever earthquake.