Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks off Canary Islands

STORY: Hopes of finding dozens of migrants missing after their boat sank off the Canary Islands were diminishing, authorities said on Sunday (September 29), in what could be the deadliest migrant crossing incident from Africa to the Canaries in decades.

::September 28, 2024

Patrol boats and helicopters continued a second day of search near the Spanish island of El Hierro, after emergency services received a distress call from the boat in the early hours of Saturday.

They said wind and poor visibility made the rescue extremely difficult, and the boat sank during the rescue attempt.

Rescuers were able to pick up 27 of 84 migrants from the boat.

But at least nine people died in the incident, authorities said, including a child.

Candelaria Delgado, who heads up the Canary Islands' regional social welfare department, said minors who have arrived are at a temporary reception center.

She urged the Spanish government to activate a mechanism with the European Union that would allow minors to be transferred to other parts of the continent, saying the island needed help tackling the humanitarian crisis.

Bracing for the expected fate for those still missing, Delgado said it would make this incident the "biggest crisis” the Canaries have experienced in 30 years.

Data from the EU's border agency Frontex showed that the route from Africa to the islands has seen a surge in migrants this year - with more than 21,000 crossing in the first seven months.

Three other boats reached the Canary Islands on Saturday night, carrying more than 200 migrants.