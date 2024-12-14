At least five dead in migrant shipwreck off southern Crete

Five men have been found dead, while 39 other have been rescued and 40 others are still missing, after a wooden dinghy carrying migrants capsized 12.5 nautical miles southwest of Gavdos.

A rescure operation has been underway by Greek authorities since Friday night on the southern coast of the Greek island of Crete. Four coastal vessels, coast guard vessels, an Italian frigate, an Air Force helicopter and a navy helicopter were dispatched to the area.

Reports indicate that 80 people were on board.

According to public broadcaster ERT the 39 people rescued were transported to Paleochora in the municipality of Kandanos - Selinos.

A man with symptoms of drowning was evacuated by helicopter at dawn to the Chania Hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Winds of five on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area.