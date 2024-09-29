Dozens more New England utility crews head south to help after Helene
Dozens of Eversource crews are headed south to Virginia.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
Road closures caused by surging rivers and disrupted communications in the wake of Hurricane Helene on Saturday isolated western North Carolina in what officials are calling a "catastrophic natural disaster."
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.
Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The police officers who arrested a Black pastor while he watered his neighbor's plants can be sued, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the pastor's lawsuit.
David Bintz, 69, and his brother, Robert Bintz, 68, of Green Bay, were exonerated in the 1987 killing
BRUSSELS (AP) — Pope Francis’ burdensome trip through Belgium reached new lows on Saturday when defiant Catholic university women demanded to his face a “paradigm change” on women’s issues in the church and then expressed deep disappointment when Francis dug in.
Nichanon Kittikroekphon was allegedly trying to crawl away from the shooter during a family celebration when he was shot a third time, authorities say
The storm caused massive power outages, prompting search and rescue deployments as many flooded-out residents are left without power or food.
The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later
Three boys who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Ontario last December, and were briefly in care in Manitoba earlier this year, have been found safe, RCMP say.RCMP from Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., were informed Wednesday that Astrid Schiller and her three children were in that community, about 70 kilometres northeast of Regina, police say.Schiller, 55, was arrested on a Manitoba warrant for child abduction, Manitoba RCMP said in a Friday news release.The boys, ages 12, 11, and nine, were fo
In the moments before a gunman leaned on a car to steady his aim at her father, killing him as well as nine others during a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, a fellow shopper loading her groceries next to Erika Mahoney's dad made him laugh when she teased him about his automatic door closing button. When the story was retold by Jenny Jacobsen during a trial that ended this week with the shooter found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, it provided Erika Mahoney with some solace during a difficult two weeks focused on what happened that day in the college town of Boulder. The thought of her father, Kevin Mahoney, having one final moment of joy has provided Erika Mahoney some peace of mind ever since Jacobsen first reached out last year to share the story.
Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a luxury vehicle theft in Mississauga, Ont., that was caught on video, according to police. The viral surveillance footage appeared to show a woman responding to an auto trader ad on Sept. 6, before a man was struck with his own Porsche Cayenne SUV earlier this month. Candace Daniel explains.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
Police arrest a man in his 60s after responding to reports that a child had suffered serious firearm injuries at a farm.
Four high school football players who were accused of sexual assaulting a teammate in Lethbridge, Alta., won't be going to trial — three were given peace bonds while charges against the fourth were withdrawn, Crown prosecutors told CBC News Friday.The teens are 16- and 17-years-old and were charged last October with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Defence lawyer Miranda Hlady represents o
Even after Helene, the Atlantic is showing no signs of slowing down as multiple tropical systems are brewing over the final weekend of September
The State Fair of Texas is back with a new firearms ban. The fair withstood weeks of pressure from Republicans and a lawsuit from the state's attorney general.
In a recorded police interview, Jennifer Soto then says "it's not fine" when an officer confronts her about her earlier assertion
A York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student, police said. York police began an investigation on June 5, after a student reported being sexually assaulted by a teacher, police said in a news release Friday. The accused, a 47-year-old man from Toronto, has been working as a high school teacher for 22 years. Police said he was working at a YCDSB school when he was charged and was a teacher at the victim's school.The accused faces