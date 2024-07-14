Dozens of people attended 10th annual Families of the Stolen Day of Laughter at Assembly of Saints
The event was meant to provide support to victims of violence and bring the community together to call for an end.
"I don't think I've ever seen someone look at me with such anger in their eyes, before or since."
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says it has handed people living at a rest stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford notice that they must leave within two weeks.In a statement to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said 15 people living at the Bradner rest area were served notice in person and signs were posted around the site.The rest area is just one of many spots along the highway through the Fraser Valley where people have been camping — some of them for years — on public land, of
When the Gaza sunshine was at its hottest, Andrey Kozlov said the Hamas fighters would cover him with blankets, leaving him to stew in his sweat. When he asked about his family, they would say they had forgotten him. When they pulled the blindfold from his eyes, they said they would kill him and film his murder.
A man who killed two Alaska Native women and was heard while videotaping the torture death of one say that in his movies “everybody always dies” was sentenced Friday to 226 years in prison. Brian Steven Smith received 99-year sentences each for the deaths of Kathleen Henry, 30, and Veronica Abouchuk, who was 52 when her family reported her missing in February 2019, seven months after they last saw her. “Both were treated about as horribly as a person can be treated,” Alaska Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby said when imposing the sentence.
The embattled right-wing radio host has yet to settle the $1.5 billion in damages he owes to families of Sandy Hook victims. But that day is coming.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the bodies of two people have been recovered after a life-raft carrying their remains was found washed ashore on Sable Island earlier this week. Police believe the people recovered are a 60-year old woman and a 70-year-old man from British Columbia reported missing last month.In a release Friday, police say Parks Canada contacted the RCMP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on Wednesday at around 3:15 after the vessel was discovered.The 3.3-metre life-raft found on Sabl
“No amount of sorry, no amount of ‘I wish I would’ve done something differently’ is going to bring her back,” the Chief Deputy Clerk said.
The lawsuit named one of the defendant's parents, alleging that they should have known their child's "propensity to engage in violence."
You never know who you're gonna run into.
The Investigation Discovery three-part docuseries 'The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph' airs on Monday, July 15
Cleo Loizides was 81 when she was allegedly killed by her daughter and grandson, say police
First responders in Victoria say they will only attend calls on a block of Pandora Avenue with a police escort following a recent assault on a paramedic.Police responded to a call for help to the 900 block of Pandora Avenue Thursday after a man in need of medical assistance allegedly punched and kicked the paramedic who was caring for him in the face. Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said the following day he held an emergency meeting with the city's mayor, the Victoria Fire De
A group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths, federal prosecutors said Friday.
LONDON (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities.
A man was sentenced Thursday for the March 11, 2022 death of 2-year-old Sarai Brooks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed on a key Israeli concession in ceasefire negotiations, demanding that armed men be barred from returning to northern Gaza during an eventual ceasefire, an Israeli source familiar with the talks told CNN.
When two US avocado inspectors were assaulted and detained at a police roadblock in the Mexican state of Michoacán last month, it sparked a costly international crisis.
Curtis Holliday murdered his wife Chi Le and left her body in a freezer in 2020
TORONTO — Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.While family celebrated the conviction of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on Thursday, Elle Harris said she is bracing for the search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for her mother's remains. "We may have put that monster away, but our heartbreaks, they're not over yet," said Harris, whose mother, Morgan Harris, was one of four women killed by Jeremy Skibicki. He was found guilty in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench Thursday of first-degree murder in the