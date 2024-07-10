Dozens rescued from Rio Grande

Latest Stories
- CNN
He bought a cheap house in Italy to improve his life expectancy
Bingwa Thomas, 72, from Kansas City, bought a cheap old house in Southern Italy’s Latronico, hoping that that Italy’s laid-back lifestyle will help him live longer.
- The Canadian Press
Drunken driver who snapped photo going 141 mph before deadly collision imprisoned for 17 years
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
- CBC
Groom gunned down 10 months after Ottawa wedding shooting
A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after
- People
South Carolina Man Dies After Putting Firework on His Head to 'Show Off,' Says His Wife
Authorities identified the victim as Allen Ray McGrew, 41
- The Canadian Press
Drake bets big on Canada to upset Argentina in Copa America semifinals
Canada's men's soccer team may be in tough against superstar Lionel Messi and top-ranked Argentina in the Copa America semifinals, but Drake is putting his money on the heavy underdogs.
- The New York Times
In Las Vegas, a Violent Sport Sparks Controversy
LAS VEGAS — When the meaty palm of Vasil Kamotskii, a 360-pound, 34-year-old pig farmer from Siberia known as Dumpling, struck the tender cheek of the man who faced him, it sounded like a thunderclap. Dumpling didn’t appear to expend much effort — he swung lazily, the way you might bat a fly. But it was enough to send his opponent, Kamil Marusarz, a 26-year-old from Orland Park, Illinois, toppling to the ground. Referees and the medical staff onstage at the Cobalt Ballroom at the Fontainebleau H
- The Canadian Press
Steer, two horses euthanized at Calgary Stampede rodeo competition
CALGARY — A third animal has been euthanized at the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition.
- BBC
Devils sign Canadian quartet to complete new roster
Last season's play-off semi-finalists complete their roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
- Hello!
Besotted Rafael Nadal poses for incredibly rare photo with beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello
Tennis star Rafael Nadal has posed for an incredibly rare picture with his beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello ahead of his appearance at the Paris Olympics...
- People
2 Georgia School Employees Accused of Sexually Abusing Students
Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler are charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, authorities say
- The Canadian Press
Former MLB outfielder Raúl Mondesi sentenced to 6 years in jail in the Dominican Republic
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Raúl Mondesi was sentenced Friday by a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail and fined $507,000 for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal.
- USA TODAY Sports
Cooper Flagg, 17, puts on show at US men's basketball Olympic training camp
Cooper Flagg’s poise and skill against the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team had more than just the Internet buzzing with high praise.
- People
11-Year-Old Girl’s Hand Amputated After Twin Lights Explosive She Thought Was a Firework: Police
"After realizing her mistake, the sister frantically tried to extinguish the device in the bathroom sink, but it was too late," authorities said
- Yahoo Sports
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announces she's returning to compete for a fifth year
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
- 90min Articles
5 best players from Copa America quarter-finals - ranked
The Copa America quarter-finals brought out the best in a select handful of players that stepped up to propel their nations to the semi-finals. Outside of Colombia thrashing Panama 5-0, there weren't ...
- USA TODAY Sports
Copa America 2024: TV, time and how to watch Argentina vs. Canada semifinal
Argentina and Canada face off once again in the 2024 Copa America semifinal. Here's how to watch the rematch.
- The Canadian Press
Three bodies recovered from B.C. park where mountaineers went missing: RCMP
SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Three bodies were recovered Monday from British Columbia's Garibaldi Provincial Park where a trio of mountaineers went missing more than a month ago.
- People
How a Teenager's Phone Allegedly Revealed that Middle School Teacher Was 'Obsessed with Him,' Leading to Arrest
Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 43, who was a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, was arrested in late June
- CBC
Conservative MP attacked online after praising police for arrest in alleged homophobic crime
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri is praising the Peterborough Police Service for arresting a man accused of hurling homophobic slurs and burning a Pride flag — a move that drew the ire of some social media users who condemned her as a "fake" Conservative.A 48-year-old man was arrested last week on two charges of criminal harassment after he was accused of stealing a Pride flag, burning it and — according to police — "screaming" anti-gay epithets.The arrest demonstrates that "hate has no place in
- People
Tenn. Teen Who'd Been Missing for Days Is Found Dead in Woods, Teen Boy Charged with Murder
Trinity Bostic's remains were found along the side of a road in Hendersonville, Tenn.