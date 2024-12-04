Dozens of salmon stuck rotting in San Joaquin County waterway
A Stockton neighborhood was left with a gross and smelly situation as dozens of salmon got stuck in Pixley Slough. The fish are now dying and rotting.
A Stockton neighborhood was left with a gross and smelly situation as dozens of salmon got stuck in Pixley Slough. The fish are now dying and rotting.
While giving a tour, a child spotted an alligator known as Godzilla dragging a massive python through the water.
When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he
An incredible contrast on Tuesday between Ontario regions that accumulated snow and those that didn't see a snowflake
The Greater Toronto Area is expected to get its first blast of winter weather this Wednesday. A low-pressure system is set to bring snow starting in the morning, according to a weather advisory from Environment Canada The area could see close to five centimetres before the snow tapers off by the evening, the federal weather agency says. Environment Canada says the winter weather could create reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions. It says there may be a significant impact on rush ho
A man in Fort Severn First Nation, Ont., was injured Tuesday morning in a polar bear attack, said the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS)."The man who leapt onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled is recovering from serious injuries to his arm and legs, but is expected to recover," said NAPS in an emailed release.The couple had come out of their home in the First Nation to find their dogs sometime before 5 a.m. and found a polar bear in their driveway, said police.The bear lunge
Rescuers found Eve the bear with one of the worst cases of mange experts have seen, according to the Humane Society of the United States
What's been haunting the Southern Ocean this whole time?
Is winter just making a brief appearance this month? Or, will it stay for the holidays? We take a look ahead at what to expect in December
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
An Alberta clipper will bring the first widespread snow of the season to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, as well as the Niagara and Ottawa regions, on Wednesday, so expect slower and snowy commutes
The first impactful, snowy system of the season for the GTHA, Niagara, and Ottawa will move in on Wednesday morning, possibly bringing whiteout conditions. Commuters in these areas should consider avoiding travel if possible. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the timing.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
Snow-clearing efforts continue in Gravenhurst, Ont., where 140 centimetres of snow fell over the weekend, stranding motorists and prompting the town to declare a state of emergency. CBC’s Ali Chiasson has more on the ongoing cleanup efforts.
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.
Gravenhurst, Ont., remained under a state of emergency on Monday night after intense snow squalls battered parts of the province over the weekend.The town in Muskoka, which is roughly 176 kilometres north of Toronto, was hit with around 140 centimetres of snow over the weekend and declared a state of emergency early Sunday. Officials said on Monday that the state of emergency was continuing because the substantial snowfall resulted in a prolonged closure of Highway 11.At around 10 p.m. on Monday
Renewable energy stocks have been bouncing around a lot lately, but these three provide long-term stability right away. The post 3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Pictures and videos have revealed new, specialised hunting techniques used by killer whales to attack the world's largest fish, according to scientists. On four occasions caught on video, a group of orcas preyed on whale sharks in the Gulf of California. The orcas would work together to hit the whale shark until it turned upside down.
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Global warming is filling the plankton-rich waters of New England with death traps for sea turtles and the number of stranded reptiles has multiplied over the last 20 years, turning some animal hospitals into specialized wards for endangered species with maladies ranging from pneumonia to sepsis.
Louisiana has long relied on a vast levee system to rein in the Mississippi River and protect surrounding communities from flooding. A beloved recreation site, the swamp also houses bald eagles, ospreys, black bears and alligators and serves as a waystation for hundreds of different migratory birds.