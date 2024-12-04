Dozens of salmon stuck rotting in San Joaquin County waterway

CBC

When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he