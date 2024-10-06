Dozens of students rely on food pantry at Pittsfield Middle High School

CBC

When Leah Cloutier enrolled her son in the All Boys Program, she was relieved to finally find somewhere her son could happily go to school. But now that the program is at risk of shutting down, she's heartbroken."It has worked out wonderfully for him. He's growing socially, but he's also doing really well academically," Cloutier said in an interview on CBC's The Homestretch. "But if you put him in a typical CBE school he would not test that way because his body would be so stressed and over-stim