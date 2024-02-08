Dozens of tree topple at Point Lobos, park plans to reopen Thursday

The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last week in the Tax Court of Canada seeking to have the CRA's reassessment of his 2018 tax return annulled. The CRA, according to the appeal, determined Tavares's 2018 income was $17.8 million higher than reported and ordered the player to pay $6.8 million in taxes — over 38 per cent — plus $1.2 million in int