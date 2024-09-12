DPD Chief James White applying to be CEO of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network
Detroit Police Chief James White has confirmed that he is applying for a job with a Detroit nonprofit.
Detroit Police Chief James White has confirmed that he is applying for a job with a Detroit nonprofit.
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
Donald Trump's son was mercilessly mocked after delivering an epic self-own.
Former president slammed Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier on their own network
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
The conservative attorney and longtime Trump critic mocked the former president over his "brutal" debate performance.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor of Ohio will send law enforcement and millions of dollars in healthcare resources to the city of Springfield as it faces a surge in temporary Haitian migrants that has landed it in the national spotlight.
Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) told colleagues at a special political strategy meeting Tuesday that he will transfer $4 million from his campaign account to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) to help chip away at the big fundraising advantage Senate Democrats have enjoyed so far this cycle. Thune’s transfer from his personal campaign…
In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.
CNN’s Phil Mattingly speaks with a CNN panel of undecided voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania following the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
In Bucks County, a critical area in a critical swing state, the debate is producing a lot of hard thinking about what to do in November. (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)