DPD investigating two shootings involving children
Detroit police are investigating two shootings involving children. One sent a toddler to the hospital in critical condition. In the other, a 9-year-old was grazed by a bullet.
Detroit police are investigating two shootings involving children. One sent a toddler to the hospital in critical condition. In the other, a 9-year-old was grazed by a bullet.
The missing people have been identified as 33-year-old Chaianti Means, Roman Rossman, 9, and 5-month-old Mecca Means
Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, was arrested by officers in an open field while allegedly trying to rape a woman, say police
The store location remains closed as the company says they are “heartbroken”
The Swedish government seeks to extradite an Afghan refugee in a lurid case involving sex, honor and murder.
The longtime Trump ally went to prison after refusing to comply with the Jan. 6 congressional committee. Now he’s facing conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges.
Four girls ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old are facing criminal charges after an alleged arson badly damaged several homes in Oshawa earlier this month.The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. on Oct. 6 at a residence in the area of Eddystone and Okanagan paths, Durham Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday.The home was occupied at the time. Everyone inside managed to escape safely and no injuries were reported, police said.It's estimated the fire caused more than $2 million in damage to
Mia Harris was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 29, to up to 12 years in prison
Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, has been indicted on multiple charges including assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment
A man in Arizona told detectives he put his deceased father’s body in a freezer and moved it around the state for four years — all to keep a roof over his head, police say.
An Alberta RCMP constable has admitted to harassment and discreditable conduct for telling a fellow officer she was a "money-chasing piece of trash" for filing a formal sexual assault complaint against another Mountie.Const. Robert Jonathon Sinnott of the Strathcona County detachment has been sanctioned under the RCMP code of conduct for sending a series of disparaging text messages to his female colleague.He sent her the messages two days before she testified about a sexual assault she had alle
The RCMP has charged off-duty officer Travis Plant, 34, with impaired driving after a crash that took place over the weekend. (CBC)An off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway over the weekend, the RCMP says.In a news release, the RCMP said officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Glovertown around 10:45 a.m. NT on Sunday.The driver, 34-year-old off-duty RCMP officer Travis Plant, took
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after he was placed in a spit hood and restrained in a Missouri prison was motionless for nearly 10 minutes before a nurse checked on him, prison video released Tuesday shows.
Chris Johnson, 39, is facing seventeen counts of abuse of dead body
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home was given a life term without the possibility of parole on Tuesday following a separate state trial.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has requested that the brothers be resentenced
"These are also toxic if you eat too many — as in 20 is too many, not 200..."
The owner coerced or attempted to force six employees into working under harsh conditions, prosecutors said, as well as using violent tactics and threats of deportation to ensure compliance with demands.
The 25-year-old woman's family is still searching for answers after she died while on vacation with six friends on Oct. 29, 2022
A former fugitive who committed a killing in Calgary and is accused of murder in Edmonton was handed an eight-year prison sentence Monday for manslaughter with a firearm. Originally charged with first-degree murder, Joseph Chlala, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in a daytime shooting near a park in July 2020.With credit for the time he's already served, Chlala has about 6½ years left behind bars. Christian Navos, 32, was shot seven times at close range as he sat in the driver's s
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The owners of an island volcano in New Zealand that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people, launched an appeal on Tuesday against their criminal conviction for violating safety laws, arguing that tour operators — rather than their company — were responsible for the safety of visitors to Whakaari, also known as White Island.