DPS Board of Education votes to close 7 schools amid declining enrollment

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump hawked apparel and keepsakes promoting his presidential bid in what experts ABC spoke with characterized as an unprecedented effort to commoditize his political platform. As the former president prepares to return to the Oval Office, experts warned that the opaque structure of the companies that produce these items could create fresh conflicts of interest for Trump -- with few public details about who Trump is in business with and how much he profits. "We've never seen a president merchandise like this," said Jordan Libowitz, a vice president at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog group.