DPS Board of Education votes to close 7 schools amid declining enrollment
The Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to close seven schools in an effort to address the negative effects of declining enrollment.
The Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to close seven schools in an effort to address the negative effects of declining enrollment.
Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed
Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc
Educators are sounding the alarm about Donald Trump’s choice to put the former WWE chief executive at the helm of public education.
“That’s something Trump realized eight years ago,” explained the famed Watergate journalist.
He accidentally revealed Trump is vetting FBI directors, attacked a Steve Bannon ally and scoffed at helping with Senate votes — until Trump made him do it.
Donald Trump is known for abandoning political and societal norms and expectations, but his wife is also often choosing to be unburdened by what has been the traditional role of the first lady.
On the campaign trail, Donald Trump hawked apparel and keepsakes promoting his presidential bid in what experts ABC spoke with characterized as an unprecedented effort to commoditize his political platform. As the former president prepares to return to the Oval Office, experts warned that the opaque structure of the companies that produce these items could create fresh conflicts of interest for Trump -- with few public details about who Trump is in business with and how much he profits. "We've never seen a president merchandise like this," said Jordan Libowitz, a vice president at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog group.
The “CNN NewsNight” anchor put Bruce LeVell in his place after he used a “condescending tone” with Julie Roginsky.
Ari Melber showed how Trump’s attorney general pick may have alienated many of the senators he needs to confirm him.
A questionnaire McMahon filled out to serve on a state board falsely said she had an education degree, according to a copy reviewed by USA TODAY.
(Bloomberg) -- Nicolás Maduro was hoping for a “fresh start” with the US under Donald Trump. Instead, he’s getting déjà vu.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItThe outgoing Biden administration announced Tuesday it now conside
One person wondered why the president-elect is "hocking sh**ty products like he’s stuck with the 3 AM shift at the Home Shopping Network."
Donald Trump renegotiated a deal with Boeing and designed his own Air Force One livery in his first term, but the new 747-8s are still being modified.
Joe Scarborough has revealed that the key “takeaway” of the controversial meeting he and his fellow Morning Joe co-host, Mika Brzezinski, had with Donald Trump is the president-elect’s apparent concern with his shocking secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth. A former Fox News host and military veteran, Hegseth has been among the most jaw-dropping selections out of a uniquely jaw-dropping crop of prospective presidential administration nominees—and the criticism has only grown since it emerged
Melania Trump will again serve as first lady in the White House, while Ivanka Trump has said she will not return as a senior advisor.
The MoD claims the intense losses Moscow has faced have "drastically undermined" its armed forces.
The speaker's announcement is aimed in particular at incoming transgender congresswoman Sarah McBride.
The "Late Show" host called out GOP lawmakers for protecting the attorney general nominee.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president acknowledged Thursday that Canada is concerned about reports of a Chinese company’s plan to build an auto plant in Mexico, but she said it does not currently exist.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R) introduced the resolution, saying it was "common sense" while using demeaning language about her future colleague.