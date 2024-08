The Daily Beast

Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoAs part of promoting his new book, Overruled, in which he criticizes excessive government regulation, Justice Neil Gorsuch was asked on Fox News about his views of the proposed reforms to the Supreme Court proposed by President Biden. In response, Gorsuch warned Americans to “be careful” about making changes to the judiciary. We should take that warning seriously, not because reforms to the Supreme Court t