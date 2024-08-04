DPW employee suffers medical emergency, dies on the job
A crew member with the Baltimore City Department of Public Works died Friday while on the job in the Barclay neighborhood, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting DPW Director Khalil Zaied. According to the statement released Saturday morning, Roland Silver II, an employee with the DPW's Bureau of Solid Waste, suffered a medical emergency in the Barclay neighborhood while riding in a truck with other crew members. Paramedics took Silver to a hospital, where he died.