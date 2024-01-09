DR Congo constitutional court rejects petitions against provisional election results

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected two legal challenges to the provisional results of presidential elections on Dec. 20.

Only one opposition presidential contender out of 18, Theodore Ngoyi, took the matter to court after provisional results gave President Felix Tshisekedi more than 73% of the vote. One citizen also filed an appeal.

Tshisekedi's main opponents, including the runner-up candidate Moise Katumbi, had refused to challenge the vote-count in court, citing a lack of trust in state institutions.

(Reporting by Ange Kasongo; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)