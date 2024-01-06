DR Congo election: Three minister and four governors disqualified for fraud and violence

This polling station in the east was guarded by a member of a local militia

Three ministers and four governors have been disqualified from last month's election in the Democratic Republic of Congo, because of fraud and violence.

They are among 82 candidates excluded from the legislative, provincial and local elections by the electoral body.

But its announcement did not address the presidential election that saw President Félix Tshisekedi re-elected by a landslide.

The opposition has called the entire election a "sham" and demanded a rerun.

However, only one of the 19 opposition candidates has gone to court. The main ones say they have no faith in the courts and have instead called for protests without saying when.

The 20 December election was marred by widespread logistical problems. It had to be extended to an unplanned second day in some parts of the vast country.

About two-thirds of polling stations opened late, while 30% of voting machines did not work on the first day, according to an observer group.

Millions of people waited for hours before they were able to vote. Many gave up and went home.

In its statement disqualifying the 82 candidates, the electoral commission referred to fraud, corruption, acts of violence against election workers and voters, and vandalism of equipment.

Among those barred are:

Antoinette Kipulu Kabenga, minister for vocational training

Didier Mazenga Mukanzu, regional integration minister

Nana Manwanina Kiumba, a minister in the president's office

Gentiny Ngobila, the governor of Kinshasa province

Three other provincial governors and 10 senators

Supporters of Mr Ngobila have taken to the streets to protest at what they term the politically motivated disqualification. The ministers have not yet commented.

The party of President Tshisekedi says it disassociates itself from the 12 of its members who were banned.

All votes cast for the 82 candidates have been annulled. The results of the elections they were contesting have not yet been declared - only the result of the presidential race has been announced so far.

There were about 100,000 candidates across all the elections held on 20 December.

The commission also said elections would be cancelled in two of the country's 484 constituencies. It was not possible to vote at all in a further 16 areas in the east, because of the presence of armed groups in the mineral-rich region.

Despite the problems, election chief Denis Kadima has previously insisted that the presidential result reflected the will of the Congolese people.

Mr Tshisekedi, 60, was elected for a second term with 73% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, mining magnate and former provincial governor Moise Katumbi, on 18%.

Official turnout was about 43% of the 41 million registered voters.

President Tshisekedi will be sworn in for a second term on 20 January.

