DR Congo, Rwanda leaders hold peace talks in Angola

The President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, the President of Angola, João Lourenço, and the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, are at the centre of negotiations known as the Luanda Process.

The presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are meeting this Sunday in Angola for a fresh round of talks aimed at ending the conflict in the DRC's troubled east.

Since its reemergence in 2021 the Kigali-backed M23 militia, which claims to defend ethnic Tutsis, has seized swathes of DRC territory, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

In early August, Angola mediated a fragile truce that stabilised the situation at the front line, but both sides continued to exchange fire and clashes have intensified since late October.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco, appointed by the African Union as a mediator, voiced hope Thursday that the summit in Luanda could lead to a peace deal.

"We are optimistic that this meeting eventually will produce all the signing or the decision for soon signing a long-lasting peace agreement between the two neighbouring countries," Lourenco said during a visit to South Africa.

Kigali confirmed that Rwandan President Paul Kagame would attend the summit on Sunday, joined by his foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.

The Congolese presidency also confirmed that Felix Tshisekedi would participate, despite the DRC's previous refusals to negotiate with Rwanda and its calls for international sanctions against its neighbour.

"Our country continues to face persistent rebellions, including the aggression by the Rwandan army and the M23 terrorists," Tshisekedi said in parliament Wednesday, calling the militants and Rwanda "enemies of the Republic".

(AFP)



