DR Congo, Rwanda sign key agreement to advance peace process in eastern DRC

FARDC (Armed Forces of the DRC) soldiers dig trenches at a frontline military position above the town of Kibirizi, controlled by the M23 rebellion, North Kivu province, eastern DR Congo, on May 14, 2024.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, with Angola's mediation, signed a key peace document on Monday to address the conflict in eastern DRC. Despite ceasefire violations by the M23 militia, which has displaced thousands since 2021, diplomatic dialogue continues amid efforts to stabilize the humanitarian crisis.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a document key to advancing the peace process in the DRC's troubled east, ceasefire-broker Angola said on Monday.

Since 2021 the Kigali-backed and largely ethnic Tutsi M23 rebel militia has seized swathes of the eastern DRC, displacing thousands and creating a humanitarian crisis.

In early August, Angola mediated a fragile truce that stabilised the situation at the front line.

But since the end of October, the M23 has been on the march again, and continues to carry out localised offensives.

Despite violations of the ceasefire, the DRC and Rwanda are maintaining diplomatic dialogue through Angola's mediation.

Early in November, the two central African neighbours launched a committee to monitor ceasefire violations, led by Angola and including representatives from both the DRC and Rwanda.

On Monday, Kinshasa and Kigali's foreign ministers approved a concept of operations document, a "key instrument" supposed to set out the terms by which Rwandan troops will disengage from Congolese territory, Angola's foreign ministry said in a statement.

However the Angolan government statement gave no details of the procedures to be adopted.

