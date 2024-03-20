Dr. Dre honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

STORY: Artists including Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and music mogul Jimmy Iovine were in attendance to honor the Doctor, something Dr. Dre said it was a long time coming.

“I'd like to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who felt that I was finally ready to walk in the footsteps of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, 50 cent, all of whom got stars before me for some reason,” he said.

The multi-platinum winning producer and nine-time Grammy award winner said growing up in Compton, California he could have never imagined this honor.

“I'm most proud of elevating the clarity and sound of how we experience hip-hop. Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements. I love that this honor is unique to Los Angeles and brings fans from all over the world to my hometown to connect with their favorite artists. So yeah, I'll be here forever.”