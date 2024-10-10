Dr. Dre sued by former marriage counselor for harassment, homophobic threats: Reports

Dr. Dre is reportedly being sued for harassment by the psychotherapist who served as his marriage counselor before and during his divorce.

Dr. Charles Sophy is suing the business mogul for $10 million and alleges that he incited a "malicious" and "sustained" campaign of harassment, which included "threats of intimidation and violence," "homophobic rhetoric" and "late-night texts," according to a lawsuit obtained by Billboard and Rolling Stone.

Dre's ex-wife Nicole Young filed for divorce in 2020 after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. According to Sophy's lawsuit, filed Wednesday: "Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, (Dre) decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign."

Dre (real name Andre Young), 59, hired Sophy in 2018 and worked with the pair through their settlement in 2021, according to the outlets. But 14 months later, Sophy claimed he received harassing texts from the producer out of nowhere.

According to a text screenshot cited by the outlets, Young texted the doctor in February 2023, saying he was told something "disturbing" and that Sophy was "going to have to pay for that."

Also that month, the doctor alleges that fake FBI agents showed up at his gated community in an attempt to enter his home and "talk" to him but were stopped by a security guard, the outlets report. The incident made Sophy "fearful for his life" and led him to wear a bulletproof vest for protection, according to the suit.

The outlets cited other texts where the doctor claims Young made more false accusations of him acting improperly and threatening the doctor on several more occasions over the course of several months in 2023.

In one alleged text, Young wrote, "You're going to have to give me a written apology. If not, I'm moving forward. I'm not playing, trust me," according to Rolling Stone.

Sophy also claimed some threats were based on his sexual orientation.

The doctor is suing for civil harassment and threat of violence based on sexual orientation, the outlets report. He has also filed a court order prohibiting contact and is requesting a trial, Rolling Stone reports.

