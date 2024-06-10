Dr. Karwanna D. Irving | Morning Blend
Dr. Karwanna D. Irving is a Government Contract Strategist and the author of Don't Duck The Government - They've Got Your Money
Dr. Karwanna D. Irving is a Government Contract Strategist and the author of Don't Duck The Government - They've Got Your Money
(Bloomberg) -- Last fall, Hershey Co. repurchased a factory outside Ottawa that it closed more than a decade earlier. Blommer Chocolate Co., a US rival, is expanding in Ontario while it shutters an 85-year-old Chicago plant. Oreo-maker Mondelez International Inc. says it has invested $250 million in Ontario manufacturing facilities just in the last few years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkrainePutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthro
The McDonald's restaurant located underneath the burger giant's HQ in Chicago's West Loop sells burgers and donuts from its international menus.
Radio show host and financial guru Dave Ramsey doesn't seem to mind taking a contrarian view of personal finance. So he probably wasn't surprised at the pushback he got for proposing an 8% retirement...
In this article, we will be taking a look at the biggest Asian car company by sales. If you want to see our extensive list, you can check out the 15 Biggest Asian Car Companies by Sales. Global Automotive Market: Growth Trends and Projections (2023-2030) The global passenger car market was valued at around $1.66 […]
In today's rapidly evolving world, technology is fundamentally shaping our lives, and at the forefront of this transformation stands artificial intelligence (AI). This groundbreaking technology is...
In this article, we will take a look at the Largest Food Company in the World by Market Cap. We have also compiled a full free list of the 15 Largest Food Companies in the World by Market Cap. The food industry is one of the most crucial markets globally because no matter what, humans […]
It looks like Keyera Corp. ( TSE:KEY ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...
A two-year moratorium on solar tariff imports is over, and could help bring stability to strained US producers, analysts told BI.
Retire from financial insecurity.
Longtime Vancouver Wreck Beach goers are upset that measures meant to improve safety and access at one of North America's largest clothing-optional beaches are contributing to a rise in voyeurism and ruining the place.One is the removal of large logs on the beach, which "provided essential barriers against wind, sun, and unwanted onlookers," according to an online petition calling for the regional government and Metro Vancouver to better manage the site.Longtime users like Mary Jean Dunson say M
The three-time Grammy winner is finishing up his Most Wanted Tour in Puerto Rico
Sorry, Ronald. McDonald’s didn’t come out on top!
A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.
“She would’ve had all of her kids taken away if this story came out when we were [younger],” Khloé said in the Season 5 premiere of "The Kardashians."
Former President Trump attempted to take credit for insulin pricing in a Saturday post on Truth Social. “Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked [President Biden,]” Trump said in the Truth Social post. “He had NOTHING to do with it. It was all done…
Donald Trump has vowed to appeal his historic criminal conviction in New York City, but the awkward timing means a final decision might not come until days before the November election—tossing a flaming catalyst into an already combustible situation.Trump could be forced to spend time in a state prison, have his movements narrowly controlled on probation, or even be ordered to engage in community service over the summer—long before a higher court might overturn the first conviction of a former p
Princess Eugenie wore a daring dress to the Duke of Westminster's wedding party
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, is divorcing his wife, the Countess of Spencer, Karen Gordon, whom he wed in June 2011. Find out more details..
During a recent trip to her native Melbourne, Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife of two years, wore a sweater dress to dine out with her parents, according to a source quoted by Page Six. For any other celebrity, such a humdrum detail would hardly justify being repeated so breathlessly. But Censori is an exception.Ever since being romantically linked with West, the 29-year-old architect has become synonymous with nearly-nude garments: completely sheer dresses, lingerie as evening wear, bodysuits
The strict parenting ban enforced by the Prince and Princess of Wales to 'empower' their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - details