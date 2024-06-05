Dr. Kearney students learn Metis culture from Elder Bev Lambert

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Grade seven students at Dr. Kearney Middle School in Fort St. John participated in a hands-on presentation on June 5th to celebrate National Indigenous Heritage Month.

Approximately 110 students from four separate classes participated in ‘Stay Cool in School,’ a presentation of Metis culture and history taught by Bev Lambert.

Also known as Metis Bev, Lambert is originally from Fort Vermillion, Alberta, and has taught students nationwide for over 30 years.

Lambert showed classes many aspects of Metis heritage, including teaching the drums and fiddle, Metis dance and language, and how interests ranging from sewing to sports could impact their future career paths.

According to Lambert, students should understand their roles and responsibilities in accepting, embracing, and enhancing Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

“We all come from different cultures. So, it’s how do we all get along?” said Lambert.

“Culture is a big part of that.”

“I hope students learn to be proud of themselves and respect one another. We are from all different nations. We should all be in the workforce of life, and we all have to get along.”

Indigenous support worker for Dr. Kearney Shelene Mitchell says presentations like this are vitally important to the fabric of student life and culture.

“Anything that we do that will help us gain an understanding of culture of the culture of others, will just make us more compassionate and understanding,” said Mitchell.

“Although these students are in grade seven, it’s really important for them to understand that they’re actually in charge of their future and what choices they have to be successful in their lives.”

The presentation at Dr. Kearney lasted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca