Dr. Kelly Powers, Fox News Medical Commentator, Dies At 45

Dr. Kelly Powers, a surgeon who was a regular contributor on Fox News, died on Sunday following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 45.

“She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went,” an obituary reads. “Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others. She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities.”

It continued, “Kelly was an accomplished doctor and surgeon who held several spotlights on TV and magazines. Most important to her was her family.”

Powers is survived by her husband, Steven Doll, and her young son, Bennett, as well as her parents and in-laws.

She had been documenting her cancer treatment on social media.

“This horrible disease needs to stop, and we all need to just fight cancer in general ... Why is this even still a problem?” she said in a video shared on Instagram in June.

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2020, according to a GoFundMe page created in June.

“After three brain surgeries, multiple rounds of radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, the cancer returned this year,” the fundraiser said, explaining that the family was seeking donations to try a new treatment that is only available in Germany.

Powers was born in Yonkers, New York, and completed medical school at New York College of Podiatric Medicine. She did residencies at Georgetown and Boston University.

As a TV commentator, she appeared on various Fox News and Fox Business shows, as well as other networks.

In lieu of traditional offerings, her family asked for donations to a brain cancer research nonprofit, Stache Strong.

