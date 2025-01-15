Dr. Will Kirby Thinks 'It's Time to Pass the Torch' and Exit Reality TV After “Deal or No Deal Island” Season 2 (Exclusive)

The 'Big Brother' winner will enter the game on the Jan. 14 episode of the NBC competition, and he tells PEOPLE, "I came in hot, guns blazing"

Big Brother winner Dr. Will Kirby will join the cast of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 during the Jan. 14 episode

Kirby tells PEOPLE he was "was well aware" of his reputation from Big Brother going into Deal or No Deal Island , but he thinks it "is not really deserved at this point"

The TV personality teases he "may or may not have been throwing a lot of the competitions" on Deal or No Deal Island season 2

After two decades away from competitive reality TV, Dr. Will Kirby will try his hand at Deal or No Deal Island.

“My kids are 11 and 14, and they've never seen me on a competition reality show,” the Big Brother winner, 52, tells PEOPLE. “They've never seen me do any of that ever, it's just not something we watch. My daughter in particular, we watched Deal or No Deal Island season 1. I won't tell you what it was, but she said, ‘It would be really, really funny if you did this on that show.’ And I said, ‘You know what, sweetheart? I'm going to do that.’ And I did it. I think she's going to watch it and love it, and it's going to be hilarious.”

Related: Rob Mariano Relates to Deal or No Deal Island Showmance Since He Wasn't 'So Focused on Winning' Survivor Early On (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

While his fellow competitor Parvati Shallow tried to hide her Survivor past from her Deal or No Deal castmates, Kirby says “there was no way” he can hide his reality resume when he enters the game in the Jan. 14 episode.

“I was well aware of my reputation,” the father of two says. “So I came in hot, guns blazing. I wanted to win people over.”

Kirby adds that he “couldn't be who I really am,” which he describes as “meek and quiet and introverted” and “a guy who reads books and goes to bed at 9:00.”



“Not only is that not good for the show, it's just not what people would've believed,” he says. “So I came in just screaming and yelling. I came here to entertain.”

Monty Brinton/NBC Dr. Will Kirby on 'Deal or No Deal Island' season 2

Although Kirby says he wanted to win, coming in late made that more difficult. “I knew the chance of that was small, especially coming in late, especially with my reputation, which is not really deserved at this point,” he says. “But I understand my role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite his desire to win, “I can't in good conscience tell you that I tried to win a lot of the competitions,” Kirby teases. “I may or may not have been throwing a lot of the competitions.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The dermatologist explains he played that way that to ensure he’d go up against the Banker every time. “Just statistically, it's in my favor,” Kirby says. “At least I can control my own fate. That was my intention.”

In the Jan. 7 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island season 2, the group banked only $1 and Luke Olejniczak went home after making a bad deal with the Banker.

Monty Brinton/NBC via Getty Luke Olejniczak on 'Deal or No Deal Island' season 2

Kirby didn’t know who he’d see still standing on the Banker’s Island when he showed up, but he suspected at least one other reality star would be joining him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pretty smart. I knew that there would be at least one other television personality, and I predicted that it would be a woman as opposed to a man, because Boston Rob was on last year,” Kirby says. “So I made a list of the people I thought it could be, memorized all their life details, and then when I showed up, sure enough, Parvati was right there. I had never spoken to Parvati in my entire life, and I would've liked to work with her, but I came in late, which was challenging.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Dr. Will Kirby and Janelle Pierzina on 'Big Brother 7: All-Stars' on Sept. 12, 2006 in Los Angeles

Despite Shallow’s reputation as the Black Widow, Kirby thought “the biggest threat to my game is me.”

“If I can control my emotions, if I can get a little bit lucky, if I can make the right decisions, then I will do well,” he says. “And are there great players on the show? Absolutely. This is the best cast I've ever seen, and I've done a gazillion shows. Everyone came out to play. Wildly intelligent group of people. Varying lifestyles.”

Related: Survivor's Parvati Shallow 'Cannot Shake' Black Widow Reputation Ahead of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, Kirby thinks his Deal or No Deal Island castmates make for a solid next generation of reality TV stars.

“This is a young person's game,” he says. “I really love what I do for a living. I love reality television and I have been part of it for 25 years. But nothing in life is sadder than a reality television person who doesn't know when to retire. If I'm being really transparent, I think it's time to pass the torch. And this is the best group to pass the torch to.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Read the original article on People