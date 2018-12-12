Dr. Phil Announces ‘Phil In The Blanks’ Podcast To Launch In January

With his Daytime Emmy Award-winning series Dr. Phil now in its 17th season, Dr. Phil McGraw is poised to expand his media presence by entering into the world of podcasts.



“Phil in the Blanks” is a brand new podcast hosted by Dr. Phil that will feature in-depth interviews with guests from all disciplines from entertainment to medicine and more. Episodes are free, and each will feature accompanying information on the topics covered on the podcast at drphilintheblanks.com



“It’s completely different than the (television) show, and I think it’s going to give us the chance to share some time together in a really different way that’s going to be entertaining and still informative,” says Dr. Phil in the video above.



“Phil in the Blanks” launches Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Go to Applepodcasts.com/drphil to hear a preview and subscribe.