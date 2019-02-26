Dr. Phil Halts Interview; Says He Won’t Consider Helping Until Guest Stops Posting Videos Of Her Kids Online

Susan says she’s convinced her 11-year-old son, Bodhi, has childhood-onset schizophrenia. Her ex-husband, Michael, says the child has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. He’s claiming that Susan has taken Bodhi to over 50 doctors in search of someone who will agree with her. He also claims that she’s been using Bodhi and their daughter, Janni, for her own agenda by posting videos of them on YouTube.
Susan says that all she wants is help for her son. After speaking with Dr. Phil, she agrees to take a step back so that Bodhi can be thoroughly evaluated.
“I’m not even willing to consider this if you don’t stop posting videos of these children on the internet because I believe it’s exploitative,” says Dr. Phil.
“It’s exploiting the mental healthcare industry because they’re not doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” she responds.
“If this YouTube channel stays up, that’s a non-starter for me,” says Dr. Phil. He abruptly halts the interview when Susan says she won’t take the videos down. Is there still time for her to change her mind?
