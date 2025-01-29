Dr. Phil Patronizes Selena Gomez for Crying Over ICE Raids

Dr. Phil responded to Selena Gomez’s emotional video about the ICE raids in a recent interview, where he said that though the star “seemed sincere,” he’s “not sure who she was identifying with.”

Phil McGraw, also known as “Dr. Phil,” spoke to the Daily Mail after he was granted access to the ICE operation that has detained over 100 people since this past weekend. He taped his “inside” look at the raids for a special on his MeritTV platform.

“I don’t think [ Gomez ] would relate to the people that were taken down in this operation,” he told the site. “They were reading off the charges and the convictions in the command center,” he continued, “murder, murder, child sex crimes, child rape, aggravated assault.”

“These agents are after the bad guys. There’s been so much misinformation out there,” McGraw said, adding, “I certainly don’t think [Gomez] was crying for these individuals.”

The Only Murders In The Building star drew an enormous amount of attention this week when she uploaded and then deleted an Instagram video of herself crying about Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

Gomez, a self-described “ proud, third-generation American-Mexican ,” sobs as she says in the video , “All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” The video made the star the target of MAGA trolls , threatening to “deport” her.

McGraw told Daily Mail that he considers concerns about who was being deported to be “fear mongering,” as he addressed Gomez’s video.

“[Those detained] prey upon [their own people], so, you know, I would suspect that Selena’s empathy is certainly not for the people that [Trump’s border czar] is going after,” he said.

ICE has reportedly detained or questioned American citizens during its raids, including Puerto Ricans and Native Americans.