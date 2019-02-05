Dr. Phil On Why People Lie

“There’s a lot of research about why people lie,” says Dr. Phil. Listing the top reasons that people lie, he says “Number one is to take what’s not rightfully theirs.”
Other reasons people are untruthful, he says, are to escape accountability, to avoid punishment, to gain an advantage in order to exploit others, “or to create a fantasy, a false self-esteem to escape their mundane life.”
Watch the video above to learn more reasons why some people are untruthful, and hear how Dr. Phil’s guest, Erik, who is an admitted chronic liar, responds when Dr. Phil asks him, “What do you think fits you here?”
Does Dr. Phil say he has a plan to help Erik overcome his lying behaviors?
Today’s Takeaway: Lying Is Not A Victimless Act
